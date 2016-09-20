You Probably Had the Same First Crush as Hailee Steinfeld

If you haven’t gotten Hailee Steinfeld‘s new song, “Starving,” stuck in your head at some point this summer, you must be some kind of wizard. The 19-year-old’s second act as a pop star is going impressively well—she’s touring with Meghan Trainor this summer, performed on “Late Night with Seth Myers” last week, and is making good on the success of her first hit single, “Love Myself.”

Not that any of that has stopped her from pursuing other (occasionally Oscar-nomination-worthy) hobbies like acting and fashion. Her newest movie, “The Edge of Seventeen,” will be released in November, and on Friday, she stepped out at New York Fashion Week to promote Swarovski’s new Crystaldust collection, which features two shimmery bracelet styles—a cuff and a wrap bangle—the latter of which can be transformed into a choker (which Steinfeld, like any self-respecting member of Taylor Swift‘s girl squad, rocks on the regular).

The partnership with the crystal powerhouse has also come in handy when it comes to glitzing up her tour costumes. Now three months in to the tour, she says, “It’s about this time that I need to revamp my stage wardrobe, which I’ve been doing by embellishing everything in my suitcase with Swarovski crystals. T-shirts, jeans, jackets—you name it.” We took the opportunity to grill the actress and singer-on-the-rise on her first celebrity crush, biggest pet peeves, and the first word she associates with Justin Bieber (hopefully Biebs can take the hint!)

What would your last meal on earth be?

A cheeseburger plain with avocado, french fries, and a vanilla shake—and I would top it off with homemade chocolate chip cookies.

What’s your most-used emoji?

The purple smiling devil. It’s on my keychain as well.

What’s the last thing you bought?

Polaroid film.

What’s your idea of hell on earth?

Sitting in traffic.

First celebrity crush?

Shia Laboeuf.

Favorite piece of clothing you own?

A black hoodie.

Favorite ice cream flavor?

Chocolate chip cookie dough.

What’s the one thing you would never be caught dead wearing?

Crocs.

Favorite ’80s song?

“I Wanna Dance with Somebody” by Whitney Houston.

What’s your greatest virtue/best characteristic?

My sense of humor.

What’s something, in general, you find really, really annoying?

Bad drivers.

How do you take your coffee?

I don’t drink coffee.

Favorite movie of all time?

“Papermoon.”

If you could come back as one person, living or dead, who would it be?

Grace Kelly.

What was your first concert?

Kenny Loggins.

Quick: What’s the first word you associate with Justin Bieber?

Collaboration.

Did you watch SATC? Should Carrie have ended up with Aidan or Big? Why?

Definitely Big! He was Carrie’s soulmate.