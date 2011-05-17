Hailee Steinfeld and Miu Miu Are A Match Made In Heaven

It didn’t take very long for young actress Hailee Steinfeld to add a “slash” to her name, since she’s about to make her big break into the world of modeling.

It became obvious that True Grit‘s breakout star was on Miuccia Prada’s radar when she wore that orange and pink candy-striped Prada dress from the Spring 2011 collection to the SAG Awards back in January. Since then, she’s been sporting Prada’s little sister brand Miu Miu on the red carpet left and rightnamely a swan dress from the Spring 2011 collection at the 61st Berlin Film Festival and a full runway look at the British Academy Film Awards in Februaryand she even sat front row at the label’s Fall 2011 runway show.

Yesterday, the Italian fashion house confirmed that the 14-year-old has signed on as the new face of Miu Miu for next season with the campaign to be released in August, according to The Telegraph. Steinfeld’s stylist Karla Welch told The Daily Beast, Miu Miu is such a perfect fit for her. Throughout awards season, they were the dresses she wanted to wear.

Hailee’s Miu Miu photos might not be out for a few months, but we’re sure that she’ll be rocking some pretty amazing Miu Miu looks on the red carpet between now and then.

Photo: Getty Images