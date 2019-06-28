Hailee Steinfeld’s Louis Vuitton Look Clashes Patterns in the Chicest Way

Scroll To See More Images

It seems it’s the summer of celebrity fashion, because everywhere I turn, there’s another star wearing an incredible outfit. There aren’t enough mood boards in the world to hold all the iconic looks these celebs are giving me this summer, but there is one that definitely makes the cut. Hailee Steinfeld attended the unveiling of Louis Vuitton X – Louis Vuitton in Collaboration on Thursday night, and her ensemble was perfectly bold for the occasion (and will secure a spot on my favorite summer outfits list).

The actress stepped in front of the cameras for the new Louis Vuitton X – Louis Vuitton in Collaboration unveiling, which officially opens to the public today, June 28. It’s an exhibit in Los Angeles that Louis Vuitton describes as an “immersive journey through 160 years of creative exchanges” that is “dedicated to the Maison’s long history of artistic collaborations and new Artycapucines Collection.” Basically, it’s a cool AF exhibit where you’ll be sure to take several Instagram photos. Dressed in Louis Vuitton herself, Hailee Steinfeld got a sneak peek before the general public. (Ah, the perks of being a celebrity.)

Frankly, I’m living for Steinfeld’s pattern clashing Louis Vuitton ensemble. A patterned mini dress paired with a bold cityscape jacket and bedazzled bag is the exact kind of maximalist outfit I dream about. Mixing patterns can occasionally go very wrong, but if you just act like you know what you’re doing, people will assume you know more about fashion than they do. It’s all about the confidence, baby, and Hailee Steinfeld seems to have that in spades.

Now, all I have to do is recreate the outfit and go attend the Louis Vuitton X exhibit, and I’m basically a celebrity, right? Even if I can’t afford to actually wear Louis Vuitton to the Louis Vuitton X collaboration exhibition, admission is free, so go ahead and head over to Beverly Hills and get some ‘grams.