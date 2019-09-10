Hailee Steinfeld Might Be Taking Over For One Of Your Fave Marvel Superheroes Soon

Rumor has it that Hailee Steinfeld is going to join the Marvel universe soon! A clue that Hailee Steinfeld will be Marvel’s new Hawkeye just hit the internet, and while the news is not yet official, it’s looking very promising. Steinfeld has been offered a lead role in Hawkeye on Disney’s new streaming service Disney+.

Hawkeye, aka Clint Barton, is one of the six original Avengers. Jeremy Renner has played the role through several movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, most recently in Avengers: Endgame. He has already signed on to reprise his role in the Disney+ limited series. The show will feature Hawkeye training a successor, Kate Bishop, to follow in his bow-and-arrow-wielding footsteps.

That’s where Steinfeld (possibly) comes in — she would play Kate Bishop. In the Marvel Comics, Kate Bishop is a woman with serious combat and marksmanship skills who becomes the leader of the Young Avengers and, eventually, takes up the mantel of Hawkeye in honor of her teacher. Variety reports that Steinfeld has been offered the role, and if she takes it, she’d be the second confirmed cast member for the series. She’d likely also get her own spin-off series or appear in the MCU later on!

Steinfeld is no stranger to the world of superheroes. She was previously a part of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse as the voice of Gwen Stacy. She also starred in Bumblebee, the first critically-acclaimed Transformers movie. Plus, she just recently starred on a TV show for the first time as Emily Dickinson in the upcoming Apple TV series Dickinson.

Steinfeld has yet to officially accept the role, and Hawkeye is not scheduled to premiere until late 2021, so — patience is a virtue. However, Disney+ has a bunch of other limited series on the horizon that will appear sooner, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki.