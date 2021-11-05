Hailee Steinfeld’s Dating History Includes Some Surprising Pop Stars—& We Don’t Just Mean Niall

Scroll To See More Images

Ever since she landed the role of poet Emily Dickinson on the Apple TV+ show Dickinson, some fans have been surprised to find out about Hailee Steinfeld‘s boyfriends in real life.

While her character on the series has a female love interest—shout out to the real Emily Dickinson, a 19th-century queer icon—Steinfeld herself has only been linked to guys in the past. Might we mention, some of these fellas have also made pretty big names for themselves, so fans are bound to recognize a few of Steinfeld’s boyfriends below.

That said, there still may be others on this list that surprise you. And no, we’re not just talking about her highly rumored romance with former One Direction singer, Niall Horan (though we’ve definitely included details about Steinfeld and Horan‘s dating rumors below, too). Keep on reading to find out every guy who’s held—or was rumored to hold—the title of Hailee Steinfeld’s boyfriend below!

Charlie Puth (2015)

Back in 2015, fans speculated that Hailee Steinfeld and Charlie Puth were an item after the actress was spotted hanging out backstage with the “Attention” singer at the American Music Awards. Puth only seemed to fuel the rumors after hinting that there was a “girl” in his life at the time that he didn’t want to make “public” during an interview with USA Today.

Speaking to the publication in November 2015, Puth denied that there was anything going on with singer Meghan Trainor, with whom he had also sparked dating rumors after kissing her after their performance at the AMAs.

“Meghan and I are good enough friends that we can laugh about it now,” Puth told the site at the time, adding, “At first, we were like, ‘Holy (expletive), what did we just do?’ I have a girl kind of in my life right now that I’m not making too public and I don’t want people to get the wrong idea.” While Steinfeld and Puth never weighed in on the rumors directly, fans certainly believed that there was something going on between them for a time.

Cameron Smoller (2016 – 2017)

Although fans may never know for sure if Steinfeld dated Charlie Puth, her next relationship is one that was definitely confirmed. The Edge of Seventeen actress began dating Instagram influencer Cameron Smoller in 2016.

The pair, who were often spotted on each other’s social media pages, made their public debut as a couple nearly a year after they first started dating at the 2017 Golden Globes afterparty, which turned out to be the first of many appearances together at industry events. By November 2017, however, it seems that Steinfeld and Smoller were over.

These days, it appears that Steinfeld and Smoller have remained friends. In July 2019, the duo were spotted attending the same Republic Records party, according to Page Six. Just months later, Steinfeld and Smoller reunited for a Billie Eilish concert, according to photos obtained by Hollywood Life at the time. While it’s unclear if the pair were attempting to rekindle any kind of romance, it’s nice to see that they remained in touch.

Justin Bieber (2017)

Steinfeld briefly sparked dating rumors with Justin Bieber in 2017, though the speculation was short-lived. According to TMZ, the pair were together for about a month after they met at church. Steinfeld, however, went on to deny these rumors wholeheartedly.

When asked if she was dating Bieber on an episode of SiriusXM Hits 1’s “Morning Mash Up,” the actress insisted, “I am not.” Steinfeld went on to call Bieber nothing more than a friend: “It’s crazy. I don’t know why people make such a big deal,” she said at the time. “We’re friends. We’ve been friends for years.”

Niall Horan (2018)

Niall Horan is perhaps the most well-known of Hailee Steinfeld’s rumored boyfriends. The pair, who were reportedly friends long before they started dating, first began sparking romance rumors in late 2017 after the former One Direction singer penned a heartfelt post to Steinfeld on Instagram on her birthday. In his post, Horan referred to Steinfeld as “the loveliest person on the planet and one of my best friends.”

Following the post, Hailee narrowly avoided commenting on their dating rumors, telling Us Weekly in January 2018, “I am a very private person. I do love that I have the opportunity to share with [fans] what I’m comfortable with and they’re there to listen and support me.”

However, it didn’t take long for Horan and Steinfeld to be spotted out attending the same events and going on what appeared to be dates. Finally, in 2018, Steinfeld seemingly alluded to being in love during an interview Cosmopolitan—though she didn’t name any names. “When you fall in love, you pick up on the tiniest things about yourself. I am one to spread out on the mattress and take up every inch of space,” she said at the time. “Now I don’t want to do that anymore. I want to make as much room for you as possible.” Unfortunately, the pair seemed to call it quits soon after, with Entertainment Tonight confirming their split in December 2018.