Hacker Group ‘Anonymous’ Revs Back Into Action

As long as the “man” exists, there will be someone there to fight it, and that’s just what the hacker group Anonymous intends to do. Between SOPA, PIPA and the arrest of Kim Schmitz, founder of Megaupload.com, Anon has a lot to fight for.

Yesterday, Gizmodo reported that the group took down CBS.com, completely erasing the website and leaving behind an index page with one file on it. They then moved on to UniversalMusic.com, several websites in Brazil and Vivendi, a French entertainment media company.

There were reports that after Anonymous threatetened Twitter the site went down, however on Anon’s Twitter page, @YourAnonNews, they quickly denied these rumors, proving that Twitter’s crash coincided with yesterday’s epic football games (go Giants!).

No word yet on where these hackers-with-a-cause are headed next, but here’s to hoping that none of our Internet lifelines are the next to go!

Photo: Gradly.net