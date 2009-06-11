Object Of Desire

H.Stern diamond cocktail ring, $3,430, at hstern.net

Reason #1

When it comes to the most beautiful and classic fine jewelry, H.Stern never disappoints. The timeless pieces are worthy of becoming a permanent part of the family jewels.

Reason #2

With inspiration for pieces ranging from estate jewelry to all things natural, this particular ring reminds us of the Roaring Twenties. There’s something about a large glamorous flower on your finger that screams Daisy Buchanan.

Reason #3

Luckily for you, H.Stern will be offering 30% off selected pieces from their signature collections including gold, diamonds, pearls, and colored gemstones at their Fifth Ave. boutique. For more information on the sale, click here.