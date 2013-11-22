Want: Matching Nameplate Rings with a Cool Message (For Less Than $100!)

What: A pair of white brass nameplate rings from Brooklyn-based jeweler Snash Jewelry, made exclusively for rock n’ roll-inspired e-commerce site Gypsy Warrior.

Why: Because the scripted front and heavy brass form a perfect partnership of soft and hard that echoes the disparate meanings of the rings—and yet they fit together perfectly.

How: We love the ideas of stacking these rings on one finger, wearing them as neighbors, or just wearing them one at a time. Any way you combine them (or don’t), they’re badass. Whether you’re a gypsy, a warrior, or some combination of both, these rings are stylishly expressive.

Gypsy and Warrior Nameplate Rings, $60; at Gypsy Warrior (The gypsy ring here)