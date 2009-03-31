Gwyneth’s Sketches for Zoe Tees

It seems as though there’s nothing Gwyneth Paltrow can’t do. Not only is she an Oscar-winning actress, she’s a wife, a mother, a singer (Cruisin’ with Huey Lewis definitely counts), a writer of newsletters (I will defend GOOP til my dying day), and now she has the venerated title of “designer” to add on to her admirable list of accomplishments. According to WWD, Paltrow has teamed up with French premium jersey maker Zoe Tees in order to create a seven-look collection called Zoe Tee’s Loves Gwyneth Paltrow. The tiny collection is inspired by a mixture of “Seventies glamour, rock inspiration, and men’s casual suiting.”

Now I know that Gwynnie has a lot of haters out there, but seriously, the woman knows what she’s doing. She’s got that little gold statue somewhere on (one of) her mantle(s), a seemingly healthy family, and most of all, a great little website. Yes, I actually LIKE reading GOOP every week. In fact, I ANTICIPATE it. I like the recipes. There, I’ve said it. As much as we all love to hate her, one must admit that her ventures almost always succeed–which is why I’m looking forward to seeing how her latest effort with Zoe Tees turns out.