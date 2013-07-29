Gwyneth Paltrow: Wine and Cigarettes are ‘Just the Right Amount of Naughty’

Gwyneth Paltrow is at it again! The Oscar-winning actress turned cringe-worthy sound bite machine has penned a column for British publication the Telegraph, in which she shares her secrets to staying skinny.

As you might expect, there’s a front-and-center shoutout to Tracy Anderson, the trainer whose method is responsible for Gwynnie’s famously fit physique, as well as references to eating naturally, cleansing, and working out (she advises women to “briskly climb a hill in the evenings.” Uh, okay.)

While the lion’s share of Paltrow’s advice isn’t groundbreaking, it does make perfect sense (never go by numbers on a scale, keep healthy food around at all times, detox occasionally), she wouldn’t be Gwyneth Paltrow without at least one comment we can smirk at. On the topic of finding balance, Paltrow writes:

Stay away from processed foods, though cutting them out completely is no fun and can ultimately lead to a binge. Allow yourself programmed treats. I often have a glass of red wine in the evening and smoke a cigarette on a Saturday. I love those moments because they are just the right amount of naughty. That balance keeps you vibrant. You have to live your life, after all.

On its own, the comment isn’t terribly shocking, but in 2011 Gwyneth told a British talk show that she’d “rather smoke crack than eat cheese from a tin.”

Now, we’re no physicians, but we’re pretty sure smoking is worse for one’s body than a spray of Easy Cheese now and again, but who knows for sure.

Photo via Harper’s Bazaar