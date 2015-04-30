Gwyneth Paltrow Will be Speaking at Our #BlogHer15 Conference This Year!

Last August, we announced that StyleCaster Media Group had been acquired by SheKnows, a mega women’s lifestyle site known for award-winning content across categories like food, beauty, home, family, and fitness. Soon after, SheKnows alsojoined forces with women’s content hub BlogHer, making us one big,happy family.

One thing we’ve gained from becoming part of such a large women’s network (other than wonderful new colleagues, obviously), is the #BlogHer15: Experts Among Us conference, an annual event that celebrates women content creators and the brands, fans, and media who want to meet them. And this year, we’re thrilled to announce that none other than Gwyneth Paltrow will have a featured role!

This means that the Oscar-winning actress and lifestyle guru will be joining us in New York City this summer to talk about a range of topics, including how she managed to pursue her passion—her lifestyle site Goop—while also juggling a successful movie career and raising two kids. She’ll also talk about what goes into creating content for a diverse audience, and how she deals with life in the public eye—all with her signature candor.

It’s a really exciting time for us, and Gwyneth is in good company: Past speakers have included Sheryl Sandberg, Martha Stewart, Arianna Huffington, and Kerry Washington.

To find about more about the amazing conference—which will be held in New York July 16-18—head over to BlogHer now!