Gwyneth Paltrow v. Gwyneth Paltrow In The Battle Of The Short Shorts

L to R: Gwyneth Paltrow at the world premiere of Iron Man 2 in L.A., Gwyneth Paltrow outside of the Late Show with David Letterman April 29. Photos: Bruce Fredericks/INFevents.com | Daniel/Alequin/INFphoto.com

Today’s style standoff is a bit out of the box a Gwyneth versus Gwyneth showdown in a battle of the short shorts.

On the left, Gwyn started off the week in a shimmering white shorts suit by Giorgio Armani for the Iron Man 2 premiere in LA on Monday. The blonde beauty has legs for days, but those are some very short shorts. With the plunging neckline of the fits-like-a-glove jacket adding just enough sex appeal, we call foul on the revealing shorts. Not to add insult to injury, but the black peep toe booties that Apple’s mom chose are just a bit harsh with all of that glimmering white.

In a blush-hued silk cropped cocoon blouse by Michael Angel paired with black high-waisted Hanii-Y shorts, Mrs. Paltrow-Martin proved she knows how to rock a pair of shorts right. We love the dark/light color combo Gwyneth chose for her appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman yesterday. The looser silhouette is accented by dressier strappy sandals and the style-setter accessorized wisely with a simple pendant necklace. If we had our say, we’d say this breezier ensemble was the better shorts pick. After all, if you’re going to show some skin, better to balance all that sex appeal with a I’m-not-trying-too-hard look.

But how do you come out? Which Gwyneth outfit makes you want to wear short shorts, if you dare wear short shorts? Let us know in the comments!