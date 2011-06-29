StyleCaster
Gwyneth Paltrow for Topshop? YSL’s Fall 2012 Ad

Kerry Pieri
by

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin shot Raquel Zimmermann in a Manhattan aparement for YSL’s Fall 2011 ad campaign. It’s so Mad Men. [WWD]

133387 1309364675 Gwyneth Paltrow for Topshop? YSLs Fall 2012 Ad

Kelly Osbourne is maintaining her position as the face of Madonna and daughter Lola’s Macy’s Material Girl line. [Material Girl]

So, someone saw Gwyneth Paltrow at dinner with Phillip Green and decided she’s probably doing the next Topshop collaboration. [Daily Mail]

Stella McCartney is doing lingerie now. I’m sure it will be very pretty. [WWD]

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @stevenkolb The $400k raised by @cfda is going to the @japansociety and it is the largest donation they received yet for earthquake tsunami relief. Go fashion.

RT @RoyalsGossip Royal News on E! Pippa Middleton Gets Flirty With Ex, Prince Harry Linked With Lingerie Model http://eonli.ne/iKXvTS OMG love this stuff.

RT @ConanOBrien How do we know those judges on The Voice arent reading People magazine when their chairs are turned around? Amazing.

RT @Equipment_FR Can you imagine if you could fly to London in two hours? Kate would be our BFFs in no time…Moss and Middleton. http://ow.ly/5sXqE That’s how I feel.

