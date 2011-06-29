Gwyneth Paltrow for Topshop? YSL’s Fall 2012 Ad

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin shot Raquel Zimmermann in a Manhattan aparement for YSL’s Fall 2011 ad campaign. It’s so Mad Men. [WWD]

Kelly Osbourne is maintaining her position as the face of Madonna and daughter Lola’s Macy’s Material Girl line. [Material Girl]

So, someone saw Gwyneth Paltrow at dinner with Phillip Green and decided she’s probably doing the next Topshop collaboration. [Daily Mail]

Stella McCartney is doing lingerie now. I’m sure it will be very pretty. [WWD]

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @stevenkolb The $400k raised by @cfda is going to the @japansociety and it is the largest donation they received yet for earthquake tsunami relief. Go fashion.

RT @RoyalsGossip Royal News on E! Pippa Middleton Gets Flirty With Ex, Prince Harry Linked With Lingerie Model http://eonli.ne/iKXvTS OMG love this stuff.

RT @ConanOBrien How do we know those judges on The Voice arent reading People magazine when their chairs are turned around? Amazing.

RT @Equipment_FR Can you imagine if you could fly to London in two hours? Kate would be our BFFs in no time…Moss and Middleton. http://ow.ly/5sXqE That’s how I feel.