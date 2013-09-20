Of Course She Did: Gwyneth Paltrow Designed an $845 Sweatshirt for Goop

Given Gwyneth Paltrow‘s penchant for the finer things in life (and her fervent distaste for things like cheese in a tin), we weren’t terribly surprised when we heard the actress had decided to kick her lifestyle website Goop up a notch, adding an e-commerce component that features a host of collaborations with her designer pals.
There was Cynthia Rowley, then Stella McCartney, who created a capsule collection specifically for Goop that was filled with Gwynnie-inspired “investment pieces” such as black blazers and basic wool trousers, which started at $795.
Now, Paltrow has teamed up with another British designer, Matthew Williamson, on a dark green sweatshirt (exclusive to Goop) that’s blinged out with a bunch of Swarovski crystals. Oh, and it costs $845!
So, what are shoppers getting for almost a grand? According to Goop: “Together with Matthew Williamson, we’ve made the perfect statement sweatshirt for fall. The slimfit cut (like your favorite high school sweatshirt) in olive green cotton jersey and intricate Swarovski embellishment works with denim jeans, switching to a pencil skirt for evening.”
Granted, fashion sweatshirts are one of fall’s biggest trends, but for almost $1,000, it might be more cost-effective to break out an old Russell athletic pullover and a hot glue gun.
Check out the sweatshirt above, and let us know: Would you pay $845 for a sweatshirt?