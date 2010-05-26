Gwyneth Paltrow Sports Helmet Hair? Marc Jacobs Is Nearly 50!

Gwyneth Paltrow at the Louis Vuitton Bond Street Maison Launch. Photo: INFevents.com

Marc Jacobs is nearly 50-years old and afraid of balding. Though we have to say aging suits you Marc! (Telegraph UK)



Page Six was apparently stalking Guy Laroche designer Marcel Marongiu on his trip to NYC. If you’re interested, you can see the breakdown of his entire visit.

Styleite wants to know what you think of Gwyneth Paltrow‘s rock hard helmet hair from the Louis Vuitton fte last night. Our take?

Maurice Marciano, chairman of Guess Inc. went without a salary last year, but still managed to come out well in the black due to performance based bonus cash. Yah, us too. (WWD)

Cristiano Ronaldo is fuming over some blatant photoshopping on his current cover of Vanity Fair. No worries, that six-pack is real, but apparently the soccer stud was not actually standing next to, let alone that close to another footballer Didier Drogba. We don’t understand what’s so wrong with making it appear that two scantily clad athletes are nearly embracing on the front of a mag. (Blackbook)

