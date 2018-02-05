Gwyneth Paltrow Slammed for Goop Article Promoting Severe Weight Loss

There’s no question that the wellness advice Gwyneth Paltrow preaches on her website Goop are controversial. But for many readers, the website’s recent article on how to obtain “your leanest livable weight” is taking controversy to a new level.

The 45-year-old actress and her lifestyle brand are under fire for promoting severe weight loss and teaching people “how to be as thin as possible without dying,” according to one critic. Last week, Goop published an article titled “Busting Diet Myths.” The article was promoted on its Twitter with the caption, “Why diets don’t work, the role of willpower, and achieving your leanest livable weight.”

Immediately, Paltrow and her website were slammed for advocating thinness and encouraging unhealthy weight loss. According to the article, a person’s “‘leanest livable weight’ is the weight at the low end of [one’s] ‘set range.’ Your set range is a genetically determined range of weight that your body generally keeps you in.”

Critics took fault with the term leanest livable weight, which many believed translated into Goop encouraging its readers to slim down to the lowest weight they can maintain while still living.

Though we can understand Goop’s intention of giving advice on how to diet healthily, equating thinness with health is not the way to go. We agree with the internet on this one.