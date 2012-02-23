Gwyneth Paltrow Says Stella McCartney Has A “Ghetto” Side

Stella McCartney has always been one of the most fascinating faces in fashion. While today she is revered by nearly everyone, the road to the top hasn’t been that easy for her — mainly because, in many ways, she started out at the top. As the daughter of Paul McCartney (you may have heard of him), she received plenty of flack as a dumb heiress who could sort of draw.

The truth is, though, she attended one of the top design schools in Britain and honed her skills. Obviously, some didn’t agree. When she replaced a perpetually bitter Karl Lagerfeld as the head designer of Chlo when she was 25, he rudely quipped, “Ithink they should have taken a big name. They did, but in music, not fashion.” Anyway, since then, she’s seriously come into her own — and she’s become a hero of vegan fashionistas everywhere.

Even though she’s somewhat of an open book, there are still plenty of surprises according to longtime pal Gwyneth Paltrow. She told NYT:

I’ve actually never seen someone go from such a free spirit to such a kind of beautifully conventional, hard-working life as a wife and mother. She was in full fun mode when I met her, and I just fell in love with her. She was shockingly honest. I always say there’s this kind of hidden ghetto side to Stella. She’s tough. She doesn’t back down from someone who might have less to lose than her.

Only Gwyneth Paltrow would say that a fellow rich white girl was ghetto, and that’s why I love her.