Gwyneth Paltrow: ‘I’m Close to the Common Woman’

Gwyneth Paltrow has a knack for saying things that really (and we mean really) piss off women. Remember when she famously said raising a kid as a movie star is harder than raising a kid with a regular 9 to 5 job? Yeah, us too. However, the queen bee of everything Goop-y recently gave an interview to CNN Money that shows she might just be learning to censor herself and those famously pretentious quotes of hers.

When asked if she thought she could relate to the “common woman” Paltrow’s response was: “I am incredibly close to the common woman, in that I’m a woman, and a mother, and we are all in a physical body with beating hearts, with compassion, and love.”

Hard to argue with GP there: The thing she shares with other women is that, yes, she too is alive.

As for the criticisms she’s faced that she and her lifestyle site Goop are out of touch, she said: “I always say when people make that false assumption it’s because they haven’t actually gone to the site, and see what we are selling, and see what we are about. We have products on the site that are under $10. We have products on the site that are $500. I think the idea is that we are going to find the best thing, whatever it is, at any price point.”

Currently, the best pot for boiling pasta in the Paltrow universe is apparently $285 and made of cast iron, in case you were wondering.

Also, don’t call Paltrow a lifestyle guru. “I see myself as an actor and a mother and as an entrepreneur,” she said. “I don’t see myself as a guru at all. I think I am building a lifestyle business. I am not a guru because I’m the one asking the questions, I’m not purporting to know anything. I’m just asking this doctor or that nutritionist or this expert, ‘Hey what is your take on this.'”

