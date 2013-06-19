Gwyneth Paltrow’s Frilly Satin Top and Tight Black Pants: A Fashion Faux Pas?

The last time we paid this much attention a Gwyneth Paltrow ensemble was when she turned up to the “Iron Man 3” premiere in April clad in an incredibly revealing Antonio Berardi dress. And although her most recent red carpet look is far more modest, we’re equally as baffled.

Yesterday, at the Licensing Expo in Las Vegas, the 40-year-old actress and lifestyle guru hit the carpet in an ill-fitting white satin top with odd ruffles at the sleeves, and a pair of high-waisted trousers that were too tight.

As usual, her minimal makeup and straight blonde hair looked polished, but we really can’t figure out what she was going for here. The trousers are forgivable, but this top looks like a cheap piece from a mall store (or a high school theater production.) Perhaps she was just embracing the tacky spirit of Vegas, but the woman behind Goop certainly knows better than this.

Regardless of how we felt about her outfit, we hope Gwynnie had a better time here than she did at this year’s Met Gala—exclusive red carpet events can be so taxing and un-fun.

Let’s hear your thoughts on Gwyneth Paltrow’s latest look in the comments section below!

