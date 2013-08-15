Gwyneth Paltrow Poses Without Makeup in Sexy Bikini at 40

Gwyneth Paltrow may be 40 years old, but she’s in the best shape of her life—and clearly, she wants us all to know that. The actress and queen of GOOP, who loves the occasional cigarette and glass of wine but would rather smoke crack than eat cheese from a tin, posed for her close friend Stella McCartney in one of the designer’s faux-snakeskin bikinis this week.

Yesterday, the 41-year-old British designer took to Instagram to post the above picture of Gwynnie, captioned, “Sexy lady in Stella swimwear! Summer never stop! x Stella” Obviously, her body looks unbelievable—and yours would too if you had renowned personal trainer Tracy Anderson helping you drop 35 unnecessary pounds and eliminating your “long butt”—whatever that means.

We have to admit, she looks absolutely radiant with what appears to be no makeup—and we’re glad this seems to be a celebrity trend as of late, with Jennifer Aniston posing alongside best pal and hairstylist Chris McMillan (the man who created “The Rachel“) last week without a drop of makeup on her face.

People (including us) may give Paltrow a hard time for her occasionally out-of-touch and pretentious soundbites, but we can’t knock her hustle: She’s at the top of her game, and isn’t going anywhere.

What do you think of Gwyneth Paltrow without makeup in a bikini?