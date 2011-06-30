Gwyneth Paltrow Naked in VF, Who Has a Bridal Line Coming?

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Gwyneth wears just stockings, a necklace and a coy, come hither stare in the new Vanity Fair. [Daily Mail]

Prabal Gurung might want to enter the bridal market, saying, “There are so many categories I want to get into, and bridal is one of them.” [WWD]

Keira Knightley poses with a flower in Flaunt. [FGR]

Aliona Doletskaya late of Vogue Russia will launch two European editions of Interview magazine, Russiue and Germany. [Fashionista]

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @jimshi809 Obsessed with the @LACOSTE x @jjonathanadler needlepoint polo! Look at the tennis racket case it comes in! ) http://mypict.me/lc0cB I want that tennis bag.

RT @bryanboy just had a massage. i am covered in oil from head to toe Mmkay.

RT @Styleite Check out the most breath-taking photo of Karlie Kloss we’ve ever seen. http://bit.ly/lu9fkw Agreed.

RT @MichaelKors: Beautiful day in NYC! Almost long weekend time! Thank God.