Gwyneth Paltrow Movie: Star to Play Marlene Dietrich! (Top 10 Dietrich Fashion Moments)

Image: INFphoto

If there’s one thing that Hollywood can’t get enough of, it’s a biopic. Iron Man star, Gwyneth Paltrow, is reportedly in talks to channel Old Hollywood glamour as screen-legend Marlene Dietrich. Although negotiations have not been finalized, Paltrow has been linked to the BBC-produced drama, which chronicles the German stars life. Dietrich, who died in 1992, was just as electric on-screen as she was in her personal life. The actress was linked to Hollywood heavyweights such as Frank Sinatra and John Wayne. The script, written by Andrew Davies, is based off of Dietrichs 1992 biography, Marlene Dietrich.

Although were excited to see Paltrow showcase her acting skills in this role, we cant help but reminisce about the incomparable style of the original. Check out our top 10 Dietrich fashion moments, below.

1.



As the saying goes, “Wear the clothes, but dont let the clothes wear you.” In 1930s Morocco, Dietrich taps into her inner cabaret star with this tuxedo and top hat ensemble. Dietrichs inclination towards the androgynous cemented her persona and forever made her a fashion icon. Needless to say, she owns this look.

2.



In 1932s Blonde Venus, Dietrich sizzles as a German nightclub singer. Naturally, the characters costumes were just as eye-catching as Dietrichs captivating beauty. In addition to the fabulously over-the-top showgirl outfits, we love Dietrichs menswear-inspired white suit and top hat combination. The sequins on the lapel add a touch of flamboyant glitz. Its no wonder that a young Cary Grant, who portrays a playboy millionaire in the film, couldnt keep his eyes off of her.

3.

Theres a reason why many top designers have turned to the stars of yesteryear for inspiration: true style never goes out of fashion. Cut and fit is key for Dietrich, who proves that traditional men’s looks can be made feminine with a keen eye for tailoring. In this casual summer suit, the actress pairs a short waist-defining jacket with wide-legged trousers.

4.

Long before military-inspired pieces were marching down the runways, Dietrich wore this naval-influenced jacket paired with a white button-down shirt. A wool fedora completes the covered up, but still sexy look.

5.

Smoldering cigarette? Check. Pencil-thin dramatic eyebrows and forlorn expression? Check, check. For someone who crackled with passion and energy, Dietrich could also display a remarkable sense of vulnerability. We love the screen siren in this fitted double-breasted blazer and a-line skirt.

6.

Director Josef von Sternberg seemed to have picked up on Dietrichs star power immediately, as he cast the then relatively-unknown actress in the 1930s flick The Blue Angel. It appears that the director was unable to resist Dietrichs hypnotic charm, as the pair went on to make six more movies together. In this picture, circa 1934, Dietrich pairs a wide-brimmed hat with von Sternbergs own polka-dotted scarf.

7.

Delicate is a word rarely associated with Dietrich. However, in this look, the refined, chiseled quality of her features has been transformed into a subtle beauty. Dietrich swaps her trademark high-waisted trousers and jacket for a strapless white dress and white stole.

8.



In this publicity still for Paramount Pictures, Dietrich looks the part of a high-society glamour queen in a black dress accented by feathers around the neck and wrists. Accessorized with a string of pearls and two-toned black and white leather gloves, Dietrich embraces feminine sophistication with a high dose of drama.

9.

Even when shes dressed down, Dietrichs outfit is impeccably chic yet effortlessly cool. We love the striped shirt and cigarette pants ensemble la Audrey Hepburn.

10.

Unlike most of the looks Marlene Dietrich favored, this dress is all about the exaggerated draping and flow of the fabric. Of course, none of the clothes would be complete without Dietrichs smoldering gaze.

[Images: Simplyclassics, DoctorMacro, UCLA, Imagemakers & Fanpix]

More News We Love

America’s Most Wasteful Buying Habits

Best Spring Shoes Under $100

Street Style: New York, by Mr. Newton