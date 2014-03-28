Gwyneth Paltrow Says Her Life Is So Much Harder Than ‘Regular Moms’

Gwyneth Paltrow is well on her way to pissing off just about every possible sect of people. She seems to have a tendency to not think very much before speaks, and in her most recent interview with E!, she has managed to alienate pretty much every working mother despite the fact that she herself is a working mother.

“I think it’s different when you have an office job, because it’s routine and, you know, you can do all the stuff in the morning and then you come home in the evening. When you’re shooting a movie, they’re like, ‘We need you to go to Wisconsin for two weeks,’ and then you work 14 hours a day, and that part of it is very difficult. I think to have a regular job and be a mom is not as, of course there are challenges, but it’s not like being on set.”

Not surprisingly, there’s been an uproar over these remarks, including one working mom who wrote an open letter to the New York Post. She takes on Gwynnie’s bourgeois comments with intelligence, wit, and plenty of panache.

”Thank God I don’t make millions filming one movie per year’ is what I say to myself pretty much every morning as I wait on a windy Metro-North platform, about to begin my 45-minute commute into the city. Whenever things get rough, all I have to do is keep reminding myself of that fact. It is my mantra. And I know all my fellow working-mom friends feel the same. Am I right, ladies? We’re always gabbing about how easy it is to balance work and home life. Whenever I meet with them at one of our weekly get-togethers — a breeze to schedule, because reliable baby sitters often roam my neighborhood in packs, holding up signs peddling their services — we have a competition to see who has it easier.

Now that Gwyneth is officially single and taking on the world solo, we’d highly recommend that she make conscious efforts not to alienate everyone. It’s interesting how she has gone from being one of America’s sweethearts to one of Hollywood’s most annoying voices. It’s not just us, is it?

What do you think of Gwyneth’s recent comments?