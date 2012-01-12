StyleCaster
Share

Gwyneth Paltrow Looks Beautiful… Again.

What's hot
StyleCaster

Gwyneth Paltrow Looks Beautiful… Again.

Liz Doupnik
by

Just likeKarl Lagerfeld, we think Gwyneth Paltrow may not be human. The mother of two clearly has no sign of ever having children, let alone eating a hamburger. So clearly, we weren’t shocked when we discovered Gwyn looking stunning in the latest Coach spring ads.

155212 1326382049 Gwyneth Paltrow Looks Beautiful... Again.

We’re beyond into the quasi-dreamy, casual lay-around-in-the-garden look the ad has. Also, is she really 39? We love how adorable she looks in the pink mini-dress… and how she seems to be about twenty-years-old. We’re wondering what’s next for this star (and also what she might name the next baby-Paltrow).

Photos via Grazia.

Promoted Stories

share