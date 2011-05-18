Gwyneth Paltrow Looks Adorable Self-Styled on Goop

People can say what they will of the Goop, but I get super psyched every time it lands in my inbox, and my very favorite editions are when Gwyneth plays self-styled fashion blogger. In today’s “Gwyneth wears high fashion wares and pretends they’re accessible” post, she dons Isabel Marant and a PS1. In all fairness, my fave did partner with Net-a-Porter for this one, so it was never going to include Forever 21.

The Gwen explains that she chose, “great pieces which are versatile enough to wear to the office and during your summer leisure time.” My favorite is the first Stella McCartney look. Are you a member of the Gwyneth Paltrow admiration society?