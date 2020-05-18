Gwyneth Paltrow Has a Look-Alike & It’s Her 16-Year-Old Daughter

The resemblance is uncanny between Gwyneth Paltrow and her look-alike daughter Apple Martin. The Politician star took to her Instagram on Friday, May 15, to share a photo of her eldest child in honor of Apple’s 16th birthday. Along with an emotional caption about how Apple has grown up to be a young woman her mom is proud of, Gwyneth also shared a photo of her daughter. And yes, every comment is about how Apple is a mini-me of her mama.

“I can’t believe I’m actually writing these words but… happy sweet sixteen my darling girl. You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy,” Gwyneth wrote in the caption. “You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humor. I have the best time being your mom. I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what’s on your mind. You work hard to get whatever it is you want to achieve, and you have grit and responsibility in spades. I am so damn lucky to be your mother, you beautiful, kind young woman.

She continued, “Thank you for choosing me. I adore you to the moon and back a zillion times. I’m sorry you are having this particular birthday during these circumstances, but as always with you, you find the best in everything. 💝”

The post featured three photos of Apple on a white couch in a floral dress as she posed and showed off her injured thumb. Of course, it’s no secret that Apple looks like a young Gwyneth. Fans have been calling the mother-daughter pair twins for years. Gwyneth shared Apple, as well as 14-year-old son Moses with her ex-husband, Chris Martin.

In a 2016 interview with Elite Daily, Gwyneth opened up about what she wants her daughter to know about beauty. “I hope that the main thing [Apple] will have learned about beauty from me is that, irrespective of anything, she is beautiful. She is an intrinsically beautiful human being,” she said. “Beauty is fun and it can be a wonderful expression of who you are and playing dress up and feeling good, but I hope that underneath that all she’ll know her value and worth and feel beautiful because of that.”

Snaps to that.