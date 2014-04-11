Gwyneth Paltrow’s Living Room Makeover: The Before and After

Gwyneth Paltrow may have started off her career as a actress, but now, thanks to her lifestyle website Goop, she is a bonafide homemaking guru. One of Paltrow’s latest DIY projects that she showed off to her loyal readers was a makeover of her living room in her Amagansett home. We have to say we are pretty impressed with Paltrow’s interior design talents (what can’t this woman do?). Read on for more about the before and after.



BEFORE:



Paltrow referred to the room as a dead room. No matter what she tried, visitors to her home did not seem to want to hang out in the living room. It had a very traditional vibe with cream and purple tones.

AFTER:





Paltrow decided to turn the room in a modern day salon. The color palette is soft and neutral and the space is centered around a grand piano.

What do you think of the re-design? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

