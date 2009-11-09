Gwyneth Paltrow Joins Nicole Kidman on Cast of “The Danish Girl”

Gwyneth Paltrow will play Greta, the wife of Einar Wegener (later known as Lili Elbe), who was the first post-operative transsexual, played by Nicole Kidman, in The Danish Girl, according to Variety.

The movie is based on the novel by David Ebershoff, a fictionalized account of Wegener’s life. Lucinda Coxon wrote the screenplay and Thomas Alfredson will direct.

The movie revolves around the relationship between Wegener and his wife, who stood by him through the sex change operation, until realizing that she was no longer with the person who she married.

Besides these onscreen marital troubles, there are real-life rumors of trouble for Gwyneth. (Uh…not of the sex change variety, though, to be clear.)