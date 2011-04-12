Gwyneth Paltrow And Jay-Z: Just a Couple of Web Writers

Gwyneth took to GOOP to give some PR love to Jay-Z‘s new online site, Life + Times, by interviewing the music turned online lifestyle site impresario. Some of it was boring, and some of it was awesome. My favorite question that Gwen asked begins, “As someone who has walked through museums with you, eaten with you, heard music with you, I know firsthand how creativity in all areas lifts your consciousness.” How often are these two hanging out at museums together?

Gwen continues, “Do you feel that as a cultural figure of importance it is part of your responsibility to share what inspires you?” Something makes me think that Gwyneth maybe thinks of herself as a cultural figure of importance not that I don’t think of her that way. I’m weirdly obsessed with this woman. Jay’s response was, “I think it’s every human’s job to inspire others, to feed one another’s senses. Inspiration begets inspiration times infinity. Imagine if the person that was inspired to create the phonograph didn’t share it with the world.” Damn, these two are deep. All we’ve seen so far is an interview with Garance, Jay.

Other highlights? Jay-Z is inspired by Marc Jacobs, “he takes the Bronx experience like 40 below boots and bubble gooses and puts it on the runway) *Disclaimer: I know it’s one goose 2 geese…” And Gwen using “f” in a sentence: “You are the coolest man on Earth, how the f did you get like that?” She’s so street.

I suggest you read the entire interview. I’m sure Life + Times is going to be great, but GOOP might just be my favorite site ever.

BUT WAIT! Jay-Z also interviewed Gwen on Life + Times. Talk about cross-promotion. Awesome sample question from Jay: “Personally I was very surprised at your extensive knowledge of hip-hop songs. Particularly how you can sing 90s hip-hip songs word for word. I cant even do that! How does a girl from Spence discover hip-hop?” Um, amazing.