Gwyneth Paltrow: It May Have Been Better If I ‘Stayed Married’

It’s been almost a year since Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay‘s Chris Martin released that mind-boggling statement outlining their decision to consciously uncouple. Now the actress and Goop founder wants you to know that while she probably definitely handles a break-up better than the rest of us, she’s had second thoughts about the split.

In an interview published in Harper Bazaar UK‘s January 2015 edition, Paltrow, 42, spoke up about her split from Chris, saying that the couple are still close, and she sometimes thinks it would have been better to stay married.

“Of course, there are times when I think it would have been better if we had stayed married, which is always what your children want,” Gwyneth said, adding, “But we have been able to solidify this friendship, so that we’re really close.”

“It’s painful, it’s difficult, it might be easier to say, ‘I never want to see you again,’ but what good does that do anyone?” she said.

“We’ve made a lot of mistakes, and we’ve had good days and bad days, but I have to say, I’m proud of us for working through so much stuff together–-and not blaming and shaming.”

Indeed, the pair do still hang out–they’ve been spotted dining together, and celebrate family holidays like Christmas and Thanksgiving with their two children.

Martin even moved across the road from Paltrow’s L.A. home after the split, making the “uncoupled” pair neighbors.