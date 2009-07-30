Gwyneth Paltrow is Preen Perfection

How many different ways can we talk about how amazing Gwyneth Paltrow is? The painfully perfect star took a break from blogging and deboning chickens for GOOP to dress like a movie star at the Children of the City Champions of Hope Gala in NYC last night. Wearing Preen’s Zebra dress paired with sky high Giuseppe Zanotti booties, Mrs. Chris Martin was looking the part of edgy rockstar wife, and was at the same time all legtastic, tan, and impossibly chic. Gwyneth, we love you, you’re perfect, never change!

