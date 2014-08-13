Gwyneth Paltrow Is Dating ‘Glee’ Co-Creator Brad Falchuk: Report

Just four months after Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin “consciously uncoupled, it seems that Paltrow is moving on, and into the arms of “Glee” Co-Creator Brad Falchuk. Paltrow, remember, starred in five episodes of “Glee” beginning in 2010, as Holly Holiday.

US Weekly broke the story of the new romance, as apparently the duo were recently spotted on a dinner date in Los Angeles, and then jetted off to a vacation in Utah.

Paltrow and Falchuk seem to have a quite a bit in common: Both were both previously married for ten years, and each have two children.

This is one summer romance we certainly have our eye on. And hey, if Paltrow can announce her divorce on lifestyle site Goop, we can only hope she pens a letter about her new boyfriend on the site too. Fingers crossed.