Gwyneth Paltrow Joins Instagram, Poses With Jason Wu in First Picture

In between celebrating the fifth anniversary of Goop and posing for a Hugo Boss campaign clad in a sexy suit and no bra, lifestyle extraordinaire Gwyneth Paltrow has found time to join Instagram via WhoSay.

Using the handle @GwynethPaltrow, it didn’t take long for the actress to get over 7,000 followers. Her inaugural post sees the 40-year-old looking all chummy with designer Jason Wu, making us think a Goop collaboration might not be far behind? Or maybe it’s just because Wu was named to the artistic director post at Hugo Boss a few months earlier, and Paltrow is the brand’s latest model.

Although, it’s not like we can exactly go on a buying spree when it comes to most of the products on Gwyneth’s site, unless that $845 Swarovski encrusted sweatshirt the guru recently designed with Matthew Williamson is a million percent off. The same holds true for the Stella McCartney for Goop line of wardrobe basics where the cheapest item rings in at $795.

Regardless, we’re anticipating Gwynie’s Instagram to be filled with plenty of envy-inducing shots of the star and her high butt, wearing little clothing and no makeup, and—naturally—looking perfect. Photos of green juices and healthy food like the gluten-free pastas featured in today’s issue of Goop will also probably be a mainstay, and those we might be able to afford.

