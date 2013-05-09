Gwyneth Paltrow on The Met Gala: ‘It Was So Un-Fun, I’m Never Going Again’

Gwyneth Paltrow‘s at it again! The 40-year-old actress, well-known for her brazen and often elitist comments, has another bone to pick—and this time it’s with the annual Met Gala. If you recall, on Monday night, Paltrow strutted down the red carpet at the high-profile fashion event clad in a coral Valentino Haute Couture gown and looked happy as can be vamping for the cameras.

However, looks can apparently be deceiving—as Paltrow told USA Today that she was actually having an abysmal time. “I’m never going again. It was so un-fun. It was boiling. It was too crowded. I did not enjoy it at all,” she told the newspaper.

Look, we’ve all been to our fair share of events where they could have cranked up the air conditioner a little, but this is ridiculous. It’s one of the most exclusive nights in the entire industry, and it’s an honor to be invited. Additionally, isn’t this a bit rude to her supposed BFF Beyoncé, who was a co-chair for the evening?

Regardless, it looks like we won’t be seeing Gwynnie on the Met Gala red carpet ever again—which quite frankly is fine with us considering she didn’t want to follow the theme. A pink dress is not punk, unless it has spikes protruding from it.

What do you think of Paltrow’s remarks—justified or totally out of place?

