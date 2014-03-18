Gwyneth Paltrow Covers Pharrell’s ‘Happy’ for Glee: Listen

Gwyneth Paltrow is best known for her flawless figure and healthy lifestyle, and it comes as no surprise that the too-perfect-to-be-true actress has an impeccable set of vocal chords.

The blonde beauty has reprised her Emmy-winning role of substitute teacher Holly Holliday for the highly anticipated 100th episode of “Glee” airing tonight. In honor of the event, Paltrow will be preforming a cover of Pharrell William’s Oscar-nominated hit “Happy” and Entertainment Weekly has released an exclusive first listen of her rendition.

In addition to Gwyneth Paltrow, Chase Crawford and Kristin Chenoweth will be making appearances on the two-part event airing tonight at 8pm on Fox.