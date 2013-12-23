Gwyneth Paltrow and Vanity Fair Editor Graydon Carter Have Made Up: Report

Will this drama never end?! The Gwyneth Paltrow Vanity Fair “takedown piece” we’ve been talking about since at least this summer is still haunting our every waking moment. The latest news: apparently Gwynnie and Vanity Fair editor-in-chief Graydon Carter—who initially made the call to run with the piece—have had a heart-t0-heart sesh, and Carter has thusly changed his tune about running the piece.

According to anonymous sources to talked to Us Weekly, the two foes sat down recently and hashed out all their disagreements. “Gwyneth and Graydon spoke on the phone a few weeks ago,” the source said. “They worked out some of their differences.” The result: the so-called takedown peice that we’ve been waiting on for what seems like forever now is going to be much softer than initially rumored—or it might not run at all. Ugh.

A little backstory on Graydon and Gwyneth’s little tiff: Gwynnie initially got wind of a less-than-savory article in the works in the hallowed halls of Vanity Fair. She then sent an email to all her big-name celebrity friends (among whom Beyoncé and Jay Z are two of her closest), asking them not to talk to VF or Graydon until it all blew over. Graydon heard about the e-mail she sent, and told the Times of London, “We started a story on her. We have a very good writer and it’ll run,” he said, adding, “She sort of forced my hand.”

Enough already. At this point, we frankly don’t care if this article happens or not; there’s been way too much talk and not enough action for us to keep pretending we’re interested.