Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Is $1.2 Million In Debt, Documents Reveal

As if any of us needed more proof that Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle venture Goop is little more than a semi-pretentious destination where you can learn impossible-to-replicate frittata recipes and (not) shop $2,600 capes—Radar Online has uncovered documents revealing that the company is profoundly in debt, to the tune of $1.2 million.

The news is pretty shocking, and helps to explain the sudden and inexplicable departure of the company’s CEO, Seb Bishop, which he announced only a few days ago. In the documents obtained by Radar, it’s evident that the company has been struggling for some time now, with their money problems going back as far as 2011. In that year, according to the documents, Goop suffered a net loss in profit amounting to more than $255,000.

Since then, despite raking in as much as $1.8 million in profit a year, the expenses shelled out by the company overtook any money they took in from sales. These expenses included the salaries of both Platrow and Bishop, which in 2012 amounted to nearly $600,000 together. And, on top of all this, the company owes creditors $1.2 million for loans, an amount that’s due by the end of 2013 on top of the reported losses.

Ouch. Will Gwyneth’s dearly beloved Goop make it through the year? Only time will tell. Head to Radar to check out the full documents. Best of luck to Gwyneth and her team!