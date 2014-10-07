Happening: Gwyneth Paltrow is Launching a Goop Clothing Line

We’ve turned to Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle site Goop for advice on how consciously uncouple, to learn the four stages of making a proper bed, to examine whether water has feelings, and why you absolutely must try bee venom therapy, but the company has announced that there are big changes on the way. Soon you’ll be able to shop the Gwyneth Paltrow lifestyle directly from the site, in the form of fashion.

In the past Paltrow has teamed up with designers like Michael Kors and Stella McCartney on Goop capsule collections, but now she’s announced that a Goop-branded line of clothing is on the way.

The new direction was made public when Paltrow announced the appointment of CEO Lisa Gersh, who comes to Goop by way of Martha Stewart Living Omimedia. The collection will reportedly launch in 2015, starting with wardrobe basics, and from there expand into beauty and home products.

“We’ve seen the mistakes out there,” Gersh told Reuters. “We’ll take small steps.”

Details are still scarce, and so is the pricing for the line, but perhaps this infamous Paltrow quote offers a clue: “I am who I am. I can’t pretend to be somebody who makes $25,000 a year.” Yeah, something tells us this line will be more cashmere than polyester.