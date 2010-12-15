Gwyneth Paltrow Gives A Peep Show In Emilio Pucci

Photos: Jon Kopaloff, FilmMagic

After that whole Iron Man mini extravaganza a couple of years ago, we thought we were fairly certain how far, er high, Gwen would go for fashion. At last night’s Country Strong premiere, Paltrow went even more all out in an Emilio Pucci white gown that is all business in the front, party in the back and sides.

That lace-up action leaves little to the imagination but gives hope to girls over thirty everywhere, and a sigh of relief to Chris Martin that his wife is, in fact, remaining hot after abandoning her macrobiotic diet and having two kids. Say what you will detractors, Gwen’s a little naked on the red carpet and I like it.