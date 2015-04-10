Gwyneth Paltrow Is Challenging Herself To Eat On Food Stamps For One Week

Gwyneth Paltrow is the queen of doing nothing on the cheap—eating, included. When Paltrow came out with a cookbook and diet plan in 2013, the world was collectively shocked that it would cost $300 a day to live by her rules.

Which is why were pretty shocked to learn that Paltrow is going to get a taste of what it’s like to eat in this country when you have few monetary resources. Longtime Paltrow BFF chef Mario Batali enlisted the actress to participate in New York City’s Food Bank Challenge, which has the aim of raising awareness to how needed food stamps are and also advocating that Congress not continue to slash the program’s benefits.

According to challenge rules, Paltrow must eat on a SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) budget of $29 for seven days. Also she can’t take food from anyone else or eat anything she already has. The actress tweeted the groceries she bought for the week:

This is what $29 gets you at the grocery store—what families on SNAP (i.e. food stamps) have to live on for a week. pic.twitter.com/OZMPA3nxij — Gwyneth Paltrow (@GwynethPaltrow) April 9, 2015

The haul is pretty healthy, but we have a hard time imagining it lasting for three meals a day, for an entire week.

Head over the New York City Food Bank to learn how you can take the challenge yourself!