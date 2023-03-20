Gwyneth Paltrow Just Responded to Claims Her Diet Is ‘Disordered’ After Revealing She Has Bone Broth For Lunch

Scroll To See More Images

It’s arguable she’s single-handedly responsible for the Wellness (with a capital W) movement of the modern day, but Gwyneth Paltrow’s diet has just come under a ton of scrutiny.

Paltrow founded her now-ubiquitous lifestyle brand goop in 2008 and since its launch, goop has become a controversial and popular brand for its unconventional health and wellness recommendations; among the most-talked about is the notorious jade “yoni” egg, which claimed to increase sexual energy; unproven bee venom therapy for injuries; and “healing stickers” that were purportedly made from the same “conductive carbon material” NASA uses to make spacesuits.

Despite the controversy, Paltrow’s goop, which now boasts its own skincare line in Goopglow, vitamin powders and sexual wellness products, brings in around $18 million annually and the company is valued at $250 million, as of 2022 data. “I try and succeed and fail all the time in all kinds of ways. But it’s the pursuit – you know what I am saying?” she told CEO Magazine in 2021. “But that pursuit is in me. It’s relentless, and I always want to live life to the optimal fullest and in every way, even in quiet, small ways.” Here’s what Paltrow said that got her into hot water recently.

What is Gwyneth Paltrow’s diet?

What is Gwyneth Paltrow’s diet? On an episode of The Art of Being Well podcast which dropped on March 13, 2023, Paltrow was asked to describe her daily routine from a diet and exercise perspective and an excerpt was shared to TikTok. “I usually eat something about 12, and in the morning I’ll have some things that won’t spike my blood sugar, so I have coffee, but I really like soup for lunch,” she said. “I have bone broth for lunch.” She added that she likes to do an “hour of movement” every day as well as 30 minutes in her infrared sauna. “Then for dinner, I try to eat, you know, according to paleo, so lots of vegetables. It’s really important for me to support my detox,” she concluded.

Naturally, the backlash against the clip was palpable. “This is a roundabout way of saying she’s on a liquid diet basically,” one person wrote. “Bone broth is not a meal,” another stated. Dietitian Lauren Cadillac posted a reaction, writing in the caption that “this isn’t wellness, this is disordered. This is not enough food, especially for someone that is 5’9”,” she said. “Please stop following and listening to celebrities for your health and wellness advice.”

How did Gwyneth Paltrow react to criticism of her diet?

How did Gwyneth Paltrow react to criticism of her diet? On March 17, Paltrow responded to the criticism on her Instagram story and explained that The Art of Being Well podcast is hosted by Will Cole, who has a doctorate in natural medicine and that she’s been working with him for years. She also revealed she has long COVID, which refers to symptoms that persist for months or years after a COVID-19 infection. They are very broad, from brain fog, inflammation, fatigue, headaches and heart palpitations, hair loss, coughing, and difficulty breathing, among others.

“So, I’ve been working with Dr. Cole to really focus on foods that aren’t inflammatory … so lots of vegetables, cooked vegetables, all kinds of protein, healthy carbs to really lower inflammation and it’s been working really well. This is, you know, based on my medical results and extensive testing that I’ve done over time,” Paltrow said. She added that the podcast episode was “a transparent look at a conversation between me and my doctor… It’s really just what has worked for me, and it’s been very powerful and very positive.” She concluded: “This is not to say that I eat this way all day every day. By the way, I eat far more than bone broth and vegetables. I eat full meals. And I also have a lot of days of eating whatever I want and eating French fries and whatever. But my baseline really has been to try to be healthy and to eat foods that will really calm the system down.”

It’s just one in a long line of “wellness” related controversies spawned by the Iron Man star. In April 2021, she did a Beauty Secrets video for Vogue, which dermatologists said contained horrible advice when it comes to sun protection. “I’m not, you know, a sort of head-to-toe slatherer of sunscreen,” she said in the video.

“But I like to put some kind of on my nose and the area where the sun really hits.” She continues to dab it on her face like she’s applying highlighter or some other makeup product that doesn’t, you know, help prevent skin cancer. Celebrity esthetician Renée Rouleau took to her Instagram stories to call Paltrow’s sunscreen application “basically useless.” Not only is she not using enough, but she’s also applying it in the wrong order when she uses moisturizer after SPF. “Oils and moisturizers can dissolve away sunscreen and make them less effective,” added Rouleau.

Dr. Adeline Kikam, DO, MS, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist who works with Ole Henriksen, agreed. “Sunscreen is not for spot application of areas we feel like applying. It’s not a highlighter,” she told STYLECASTER. “It has an intended purpose in our skincare and skin health in cancer prevention amongst other things but for it to be effective it needs to be used appropriately.”

“As dermatologists, we treat skin cancers all the time and see that they can manifest on practically any area of the body including the face,” Dr. Kikam continued. “You don’t get to pick where you get melanoma, so spot application is dangerous. Sunscreen should be applied liberally not selectively.”

