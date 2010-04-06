StyleCaster
Gwyneth Paltrow Covers Vogue UK, Martha Stewart Chats Up Proenza Schouler

Gwyneth Paltrow Vogue UK favorite L: May 2010; R: December 2005.

Marc Jacobs may be hailing the return of fashion models, but A-listers still rule the newstands. Gwyneth Paltrow covers the May issue of Vogue UK with a sunny, freckled glow. (The perfect advertisement for that GOOP detox?) [Vogue UK]

Carla Bruni will have to wait a bit longer to add actress to her multi-hyphenate. The First Lady of France-model-chanteuse was replaced by Dior girl Marion Cotillard in Woody Allen’s new flick. [Telegraph UK]

Has Martha Stewart ditched crafty for ready-to-wear? The queen of home entertaining is hosting design duo Proenza Schouler today. [MarthaStewart.com]

Financial problems part deux. Annie Leibovitz is being sued by an investment bank that alleges the famous photog has shorted them $800,000 in fees. [Reuters]

