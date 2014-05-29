Yikes! Gwyneth Paltrow Compares Her Life to War

We’re all for freedom of speech, but Gwyneth Paltrow needs a primer on keeping her mouth shut when it comes to certain things. The actress-slash-lifestyle guru has made a name for herself as someone who tends to complain—in a pointedly pretentious way—about the finer things in life (fame is hard, being rich is annoying, the Met Gala sucks), and now she’s at it again, comparing aspects of her life to war.

According to Radar Online, the Goop founder and Oscar winner, 41, gave a speech at the first annual Code Conference in California, a digital technology forum, and went on a cliché-riddled rant about—what else?—the trappings of being rich and famous.

“It’s like the scabs from your high-school wounds being ripped off on a daily basis,” the actress said of being in the public eye. “Celebrities, we’ve always gotten stones thrown at us and, you know, for good reason: We’re annoying. Some of us look okay, we look like we have money, our lives seem great. That may or may not be the case … Nevertheless, we ‘get’ it. Or, at the very least, we expect that it’s part and parcel to what we do.”

“Anyone in any field who has their head rise above a poppy in the field, they get their heads chopped off,” she added. “It’s our human nature to feel that way, and to do it. … Everybody takes shit, it’s just the way it is.”

And she wasn’t done! In a separate interview with Re/code at the same conference, Paltrow took her whining a step further and compared her life to—yikes—bloody war.

“You come across [online comments] about yourself and about your friends, and it’s a very dehumanizing thing,” Paltrow said. “It’s almost like how, in war, you go through this bloody, dehumanizing thing … My hope is, as we get out of it, we’ll reach the next level of conscience.”

Oh Gwyneth, just when we were starting to forget those comments you made about your life being harder than a working mom with a desk job, you go and compare it to actual war.

What do you think about Gwyneth’s comments? Sound off below.