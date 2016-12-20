Now Gwyneth Paltrow Says You Should Be ‘Clean Sleeping’

If it were up to Gwyneth Paltrow, we’d all be consciously uncoupling, avoiding gluten and dairy like the plague, and smoking one cigarette a week, on Saturday. (All avowed Paltrow habits.) And in Paltrow’s latest, she claims that we’re all sleeping wrong—and that we need to try something she terms “clean sleeping.” OK, Gwynnie.

As it turns out, clean sleeping is basically just making sure you get a good sleep every night. “The lifestyle I lead is based not just on clean eating, but also on clean sleeping: at least seven or eight hours of good, quality sleep—and ideally even 10,” Paltrow writes in a post for the Daily Mail. Now, don’t get us started on the last time that any of us were able to get 10 hours of sleep in a night—especially not during the week—but we must admit, it does sound quite nice.

According to Dr. Laura Lefkowitz, a nutritional scientist and hormone adviser (and part of Paltrow’s “support team”), “the simplest and most direct route to aging gracefully, maintaining a slender waistline and enjoying glowing skin and lush hair is getting as much as nine hours of good sleep every single night.”

Lefkowitz suggests a meditation practice known as yoga nidra for clean sleep. “Lie down, close your eyes and simply try to focus (in relatively quick succession) on individual parts of the body, as you cast your attention in a circular motion from one hand—each finger, one by one—to your palm, wrist, forearm, elbow, upper arm, shoulder, neck, face, etc, and down the other arm across to the torso, down one leg and up the other,” she writes.

Detox expert Dr. Alejandro Junger chimed in to suggest finding clean sleep by staying away from food for a solid 12 hours every day—which means no late-night snacks. “Resist midnight snacks to prevent the digestive process from disturbing your sleep,” he writes. “In order to allow the body really to cleanse overnight, keep a regular 12-hour fasting window—so if you finish supper at 8:30 p.m., you shouldn’t eat breakfast until after 8:30 a.m. the next day.”

Other suggestions for clean sleep include giving yourself a trigger-point head rub, keeping “a pot of sweet-smelling, thickly-textured moisturizing cream by your bed” and giving yourself a foot rub nightly, and investing in a copper pillowcase.

Hmm. These are all really nice suggestions, but honestly “clean sleeping” sounds a lot like … sleeping well to us. That said, leave it to G.P. to come up with a special term for something that lots of us are already trying to do, and then make us feel bad about not being able to do it on a daily basis. Thanks, Gwyn. Now we feel bad about our sleeping habits.