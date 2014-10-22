Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin Still Hang Out—And There’s Proof

Much has been said about Goop Founder Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin since they announced their “conscious uncoupling” back in March. He’s dating Jennifer Lawrence (she’s OK with it), she’s maybe dating the guy from “Glee,” (he’s probably OK with it), but both parties have managed to stay civil for the sake of their children, Apple, 10 and Moses, 8. And now there’s video to prove it.

TMZ caught the former couple out to dinner with their kids in Los Angeles last night—and while they very nearly escaped having their pictures taken together, it was not meant to be. After Gwyneth took off in her SUV and Chris took off on foot, they reconvened—with the cameras watching—and Gwyneth reached out her passenger-side window to briefly graze Chris’s face with her hand. Or pat him on the head. Or point out a fallen eyelash. Or swat a mosquito. Or any number of things, really. Watch it below:

EITHER WAY, THEY TOUCHED. So that means they’re civil and happy ex-lovers. Glad we cleared that up.