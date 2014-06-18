Are Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin Getting Back Together?

For consciously uncoupling a mere three months ago, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin sure have been spending a lot of time together. During the past month, several photos have emerged of the pair laughing, talking, and generally looking … happy. Obviously, it is possible that two separated adults could still respect each other and enjoy hanging out, but it’s also possible that a reconciliation could be in the works—especially if a recent People story is to be believed.

“They haven’t made any concrete decision to get back together yet, but clearly it’s a possibility,” a friend of the couple told People of Gwyneth and Chris. “At this point, some of the pressure was just taken off them – pressure they put on themselves to ‘make it work.'”

Plus, despite having been seen dining with Rihanna recently, it’s being reported that Martin, 37, moved back into the L.A. home he shared with Gwyneth, 41, and their two kids.

“They have spent more time together than they did when they were a couple,” another source told People. “When they are out together, all they do is laugh and act flirty and playful.”

Interestingly, People is reporting that the Oscar-winning actress didn’t even want to split with the Coldplay frontman. “Gwyneth didn’t want to end the marriage and is happy that she and Chris still have a close relationship.”

Adds the friend: “They clearly love each other and always will, and if the romance comes back, they’ll go with it if it feels right.”

You might recall that, in March, the couple decided to tell the world they split with a post on Gwyneth’s lifestyle site GOOP called “Conscious Uncoupling.”

“It is with hearts full of sadness that we have decided to separate. We have been working hard for well over a year, some of it together, some of it separated, to see what might have been possible between us, and we have come to the conclusion that while we love each other very much we will remain separate. We are, however, and always will be a family, and in many ways we are closer than we have ever been. We are parents first and foremost, to two incredibly wonderful children and we ask for their and our space and privacy to be respected at this difficult time. We have always conducted our relationship privately, and we hope that as we consciously uncouple and coparent, we will be able to continue in the same manner.”

Although Gwyneth’s a bit of a windbag—she’s becoming known more for her pretentious quotes than for her movie career—we kinda hope they work things out, since they were married for a decade.