Gwyneth Paltrow Channels ’90s Gwyneth in Lanvin

As we’ve seen on the runways at New York Fashion Week—and in the street style trends that surrounded it—the nineties are back in full force. From denim jackets tied at the waist to modern takes on the classic ’90s plaid print, the era of grunge is no longer a distant memory. And now it’s official, because Gwyneth Paltrow is in on the trend.

Last night, at the Hollywood premiere of her new film, “Thanks for Sharing,” Gwyneth wore a sleek white Lanvin gown from the Resort 2014 collection that seemed to harken back to the days—pre-Goop insanity and close friendships with designers like Stella McCartney—when she was only just starting to step onto red carpets. (We’re looking at you, Brad Pitt.)

Combined with her super-straight sleek her, the bright red lips, and the heavy mascara, we can’t help but remember Paltrow circa 1996, when she adhered to a strict red carpet regiment of spaghetti-strap, satin gowns with modest necklines and long silhouettes—topped off with a bold red lip.

