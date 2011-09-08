Gwyneth Is Lovely In Lanvin At Coach Dinner In London

Last night Coach celebrated the opening of their first European flagship store, which is nestled among Alexander McQueen, Chanel, and Christian Dior on London’s Bond Street. The event, a dinner at the Arts Club in Mayfair, honored Gwyneth Paltrow, the face of the brand’s international campaign commemorating its 70th anniversary, lensed by Peter Lindbergh. Guests included Chris Martin, Mario Testino, Dinos Chapman, Marc Quinn, David Bailey, Saffron Aldridge, Jasmine Guinness, and Chloe Moretz.

The well-dressed bunch sipped Ruinart champagne and Wyborowa vodka & elderflower cocktails, munched on eats like lamb chops and tarte tatin, and, most likely, stared at Gwyneth, who looked seriously breathtaking in a clementine draped Lanvin dress accented by Coach’s Madison Embossed Python clutch.

The Coach festivities continue tonight at London’s FNO. Gwyneth and Alexandra Shulman – Editor-in-Chief of British Vogue, are hosting a private event at the Bond Street store. Taxis will transport guests into the world of Coach in cars covered in the brand’s Legacy stripe. The exclusive 41 collection, created to celebrate the new store and the brand’s establishment in 1941, will be available throughout the evening. Sounds like the perfect way to ring in a new chapter in the iconic brand’s history!