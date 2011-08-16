Gwyneth Is Kind of a Hypocrite, Prince Harry is Single

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

So Gwyneth Paltrow says that plastic surgery is “pure vanity” but would consider a breast enhancement. [Cleo News]

Newsflash: Jay-Z and Kanye have expensive taste. The shopping list put together from Watch the Throne. [Brokelyn]

Prince Harry is single again. Put on a Pringle of Scotland for fall and let’s snuggle. [Huffington Post]

Apparently, multiple celebrities own the same dress from Express. Who let this happen? [Stylist]

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @Fashionista_com Nordstrom’s Opens New Concept Store in NYC and Anna Wintour Was InvolvedCould a Real Nordstrom Be On the Way?bit.ly/nByIcd Whatever Anna touches turns to gold.

RT @Styleite How do feel about lingerie for children?styleite.com/dallb Um, negatively?

RT @johnjannuzzi I invented post-its and FLUBBER. Everyone knows Romy and Michelle invented Post-Its.

RT @carlscrush Hey michelle Bachman, you are proof that voldemort is not really dead, harry will sort this out, he always does, 20 points from republicans. Karl Rove’s house = Chamber of Secrets?

Photo of Gwyneth: SIPA