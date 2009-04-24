Gwyneth in Current/Elliott

The Academy Award winning actress was seen picking up her two kids, Apple and Moses, from school this week in Santa Monica. Gwynnie looked her fit self (Tracy Anderson will you please train me?) in a racer-back grey tank, Current/Elliott skinny slouch jeans, and gold aviators (can’t tell if they are Ray-Ban or Tom Ford). I also feel really cool because me and Gwyneth are totally twins today- I’m wearing the same jeans, but in a darker wash (and I’m about a foot shorter so they obviously don’t translate as well on me). We must be one mind in two bodies.

I know we all love Gwyneth’s GOOP blog here at StyleCaster, so here is a link to her latest newsletter where she even includes five of her favorite recipes.

Current/Elliott 1968 Skinny Slouch in Trash Wash, $225, at intermixonline.com

